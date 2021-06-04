It’s free fishing weekend in Kentucky!

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – This weekend is free fishing weekend in Kentucky, which means on June 5 and June 6, you can try your hand at fishing in the Bluegrass State at no charge.

The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet says both Kentuckians and visitors from out-of-state will not need a fishing license or trout permit during the free fishing weekend, but everyone must still follow the state’s size and number limits on what they catch.

“With summer nearly here, the first weekend of June is a great time to grab a fishing pole and enjoy spending time with family and friends at the state’s beautiful lakes, streams and rivers,” KTAH officials said.

For those who need help getting started fishing, the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has information on their website. All you need to do is type “Learn to Fish,” in the search box to find instructional videos covering gear, tying knots and preparing a fish for the table.

The department also has information on where you can fish on the “Fishing” tab online, where you can also access the fishing forecast for tips and places to try.

The KTAH is reminding all anglers that of whether you’re in a kayak or a powerboat, always to have life jackets for everyone on board whether you’re in a kayak of a powerboat. More information on boating safety is available in the “boating” section of the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ website.

According to the KTAH, more than 600,000 people fished Kentucky waters in 2020, including about 80,000 new fishing license customers.