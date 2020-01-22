Job fair held for Bellefonte Hospital employees in wake of closure

RUSSELL, Ky. (WOWK) — Less than 24 hours after the announcement Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital is closing, a job fair was organized to help the more than 1,000 hospital employees who will be out of work by September 2020.

“I always say ‘as one door closes, another one opens,’” said Director of HR for St. Mary’s Medical Center, Chris Mokas. “The door is closing for them at Bellefonte, but there’s doors that are open at Cabell [Huntington Hospital] and St. Mary’s.”

It’s during the most challenging times of our lives that we get to see how a community reacts to adversity.

“Our community is hurting from this devastating news,” said Sara Reed, a nurse practitioner at Bellefonte Primary Care in South Shore. She was one of hundreds that showed up to the job fair at Bridges Christian Church on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. It’s a fair created on short notice specifically for employees at Bellefonte.

“We’re extremely happy with the turnout so far,” said Sara James, a professional recruiter at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “We’ve spoken with a lot of job-ready applicants.”

It’s a challenge hundreds of families will have to deal with. Some applicants even came in with their children; a reminder that this hospital closure will have real consequences for families in the Tri-State.

“My husband and I do okay,” said Reed. “Having a good job is something that everyone depends on in our area.” Reed says it’s not just the job losses she’s concerned with, she’s also worried about her patients. “It’s going to be hard to see where these patients go and make sure that they have the great care they deserve, because it’s hard to find that,” said Reed.

It’s another challenge this Tri-State area will strive to overcome.

If you are one of the many employees affected by this hospital closure, here is where you can find available opportunities for Cabell Huntington Hospital and for St. Mary’s Medical Center.