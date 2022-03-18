WITTENSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Friday that $300,000 was awarded in the form of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to Johnson County.

The money will be used to expand and upgrade the W.R. Castle Fire Station.

Beshear also presented $28,144 in Kentucky Transportation Cabinet funding so Johnson County can resurface parts of Deboard Hollow Road.

When we talk about investing in and making improvements to the basic services of government, that has to include supporting the work of our first responders, like the folks here at the W.R. Castle Fire Station,” Gov. Beshear said. “As Governor, I’ve had more opportunities than I ever imagined I might to see up close how important it is to have well-trained, well-equipped and well-supplied first responders. We need to step up for our heroes just as they always step up for us.”

The expansion of the fire station will include a 2,000-square-foot addition to the current station, which was originally built in 1981. A large training area, additional equipment storage, additional secure storage, office space and a working kitchen will be added to the addition.