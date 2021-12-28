Johnson County deputies search for ‘armed and dangerous’ Dollar General robbery suspect

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help catching a robbery suspect.

Deputies were dispatched in reference to a robbery at the Dollar General store at 3047 N US Highway 23 at around 8:10 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect was last seen traveling south on US 23.

The suspect pictured in the surveillance images above is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any other information should call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 789-3411.