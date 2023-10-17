JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Johnson County, Kentucky.

Johnson County Sheriff Scott Hazelette says the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 along KY Highway 1428 in the Hagar Hill community.

According to the sheriff, the vehicle was traveling southbound when it dropped off the blacktop on the right shoulder. He says the driver allegedly lost control as he was trying to correct the vehicle, causing it to go left of center and strike a tree on the opposite side of the road.

Hazelette says the driver, identified as George Fitch, 60, of Meally, was pronounced dead a the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle, the sheriff says.

The Paintsville Fire Department, Paintsville EMS, West Van Lear Volunteer Fire Department and Johnson County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.