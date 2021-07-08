Johnson County Sheriff warns of fundraising scam

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a recent mail scam.

Residents are receiving letters claiming to be from the West Van Lear Fire Department saying that the department is conducting a “West Van Lear Emergency Telephone Campaign.” The letters say that the volunteer firefighters have been infected with COVID-19 and need help from the public.

The letter goes on to say that the fire department will be phoning citizens to ask for donations and that citizens also have the option to mail donations, claiming that some residents prefer to be contacted by mail and that mailing the letter saves the fire department the cost of a phone call.

This is a scam. The West Van Lear Fire Department is not associated with this fundraising campaign.