FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – A Kentucky judge has blocked Republican-backed measures aimed at weakening the Democratic governor’s authority.

One measure dealt with executive branch contracting. The other prevented the governor from challenging laws in court. The two new laws were temporarily blocked Monday by Franklin County Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate. The GOP-led legislature passed them last week over Gov. Andy Beshear’s vetoes.

One of the laws being challenged would designate Kentucky’s attorney general as the only statewide constitutional officer allowed to spend taxpayer funds on litigation challenging a bill’s constitutionality. The other measure would shift authority over executive branch contracts to a legislative committee.