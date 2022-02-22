LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) – Lawyers are returning to court to finish picking a jury for the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the deadly raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.

The attorneys returned to court Tuesday to winnow down a pool of 48 people to 12 jurors and three alternates.

Former officer Brett Hankson will be tried on charges of wanton endangerment for shooting into the apartment of one of Taylor’s neighbors on the night of the March 2020 narcotics raid.

None of the officers have been charged in connection to Taylor’s, death however. Instead, he’s charged with shooting into a neighbor’s apartment.

Court officials gathered about 250 potential jurors. They wanted an expanded pool to account for the widespread publicity in Taylor’s shooting death by police.