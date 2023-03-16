ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — A trial date in the civil suit against a former Kentucky clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to two same-sex couples in 2015 has been set.

According to court documents, the civil trial date is set for July 11 at 9 a.m. after the Plaintiffs – David Ermold and David Moore – motioned for an order setting a trial date that was granted.

The trial will take place in the U.S. District Courthouse in Ashland.

In 2022, a federal judge ruled that Davis violated the constitutional rights of two same-sex couples who were among those to whom she wouldn’t issue marriage licenses. These incidents led to international attention and briefly landed her in jail in 2015.

U.S. District Judge David Bunning in Ashland issued the ruling in March 2022 in two longstanding lawsuits involving Davis and two same-sex couples who sued her.

After the Supreme Court ruling that allowed same-sex couples the right to marry nationwide, Davis stopped issuing all marriage licenses. Davis spent five days in jail for this, but was released after her staff issued the marriage licenses on her behalf but removed her name from the form.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.