K-9 companion: Ashland boy with autism seeks service dog

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – 12-year-old Aiden Adkins is like most boys his age, except he has been faced with a few more challenges.

Aiden has been diagnosed with epilepsy, autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Facing daily life struggles can be a lot for a pre-teen to cope with alone. So, Aiden’s mother Paula Profit says they are now looking into a service dog to help him walk through life, safe and secure.

A service dog will help deter self-induced behavior. He does elope, he runs off. He’s went missing at school before. Paula Profit, Aiden’s mother



Zanzi’s pizza in Ashland, Kentucky volunteered to donate one dollar per large pizza ordered from anyone presenting the flyer at the location. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The service dog will be trained to help Aiden avoid physical injury as well as become a calming companion during stressful situations.

According to “4 Paws For Ability” the cost to train and place a service dog can range from $40,000 to $60,000, although families only have to come up with $17,000. So far, Aiden and his mother have raised almost $8,000.

With a little bit of help from local businesses like Zanzi’s pizza in Ashland, they are slowly approaching their goal.

The resources available for those with autism have significantly increased throughout the years. Outside of K-9 assistance, there are services offered for people across the tri-state struggling with the same disabilities as Aiden.

The Autism Services Center in Huntington, West Virginia and Pathways in Ashland are both local non-profits dedicated to helping people with autism.

Profit says without these services, “he wouldn’t be where he is today. This is my last-ditch effort to get something that will help him and his quality of life.”

For more information on Aiden’s story and how to contribute, click here.

