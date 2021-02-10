Keeping safe while heating your home this winter

LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) – Columbia Gas of Kentucky is sharing some tips for heating your home safely in winter weather.

These tips come as the state is preparing for a winter storm with extremely low temperatures. Earlier this afternoon, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s Kroger vaccine clinics for Thursday would be rescheduled. He also closed state offices today at 2:30 p.m. to give workers time to get home before the storm hits during rush hour.

In a briefing on the impending weather, Beshear was joined by Jim Gray, secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Michael Dossett executive director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management who asked people to take extra precautions as the storm will cause slick roads and possible power outages.

Columbia Gas of Kentucky’s tips include:

Making sure all appliances and heating equipment are inspected and operating properly. All equipment such as generators and space heaters should be used according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Never use stoves, ovens or outdoor grills as a source of heat.

Provide adequate ventilation when using fireplaces, generators or unvented space heaters.

Do not use a generator indoors or in an attached garage. Only operate the generator outdoors in a well-ventilated, dry area, away from air intakes to the home.

Do not hook up a generator directly to your home’s wiring. Instead, connect the equipment you want to power directly to the outlets on the generator.

When using a fireplace, use a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs.

When using a space heater, place it on a level, hard surface and keep anything flammable at least three feet away from things such as paper, clothing, bedding, curtains or rugs.

Turn off space heaters and make sure fireplace embers are out before leaving the room or going to bed.

Protect your pipes – run water, even at a trickle, to help prevent your pipes from freezing. Open the kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Keep the garage doors closed if there are water lines in the garage.

Check your carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors to ensure they are operating properly.

When it comes to safety regarding your natural gas meter, Columbia Gas of Kentucky says:

Keep natural gas meters clear of snow and ice to prevent damage and provide easy access should maintenance be needed.

Remove snow from the meter with hands or a broom. Never use a shovel, or kick or hit the meter to break away snow or ice. If the meter is encased in ice, customers should contact their gas company for assistance.

If you do smell natural gas in your home, leave immediately and call your gas company or 911 from a safe location. Do not operate anything that could cause a spark including lights, cell phones, flashlights and appliances.

For Columbia Gas customers who smell natural gas in their home, they should call the company’s emergency number at 1-800-432-9515 or 911.

For more on natural gas safety, visit Columbia Gas of Kentucky’s website.