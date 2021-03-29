Kentuckians aged 40 and up now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky residents 40 and up are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the state has now vaccinated about 40% of Kentucky adults.

Those 16 and older will become eligible for the vaccine on April 12.

The state’s vaccination program is currently in phase 1C, which also includes anyone older than 16 with high-risk medical conditions and anyone deemed an essential worker.

Kentucky reports 310 confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 virus-related deaths Monday.

Beshear says the state has identified 41 cases of the COVID-19 variant that has been seen in the United Kingdom.