Kentuckians can verify restoration of voting rights online

Rynn Young, of Louisville, Kentucky, speaks at a press conference before Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear signs an executive order to reinstate the voting rights of over 100,000 non-violent felons who have completed their sentences, at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Thu, Dec. 12, 2019. Young was convicted of a drug possession when he was 18 and will have his voting rights restored with today’s order. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a new effort to help Kentucky residents determine if they’re among the nonviolent felons now qualified to vote.

The website unveiled Wednesday features a searchable database. It lets people find out if their voting rights were restored.

It’s a followup to the executive order Beshear signed in December to restore voting rights to nonviolent felons with completed sentences.

At the time, the action was estimated to restore voting access for about 140,000 Kentuckians. But Beshear said Wednesday that the figure is higher, at about 152,000 people.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories