Kentuckians petition to impeach Gov. Beshear

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – This has been a rough year for many Kentucky businesses and restaurants due to the pandemic. Many owners say it is due to Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive orders and now there’s an effort underway to boot him out of office.

Like many government leaders across the nation, Gov. Beshear took action when the pandemic first hit in an effort to ensure safety. However, in doing so, he put a lot of businesses at risk.

Andrew Cooperrider is among many Kentuckians against the governor’s response to the pandemic.

We need to impeach when an individual has committed a crime or misdemeanor or treason of the office. Andrew Cooperrider, Blended owner and petitioner



Andrew Cooperrider talks about the petition and the accusations against Gov. Beshear. Courtesy of Andrew Cooperrider.

Cooperrider along with three other Kentuckians wrote a petition for the impeachment of the governor. The petition, filed Friday, alleges eight of Beshear’s actions during the pandemic violate the Kentucky and U.S. Constitutions.

The petitioners allege Gov. Beshear illegally forced nonessential businesses to close to in-person business, restricted in-person religious services, changed voting procedures, as well as other violations protected by the Constitution.

(Gov. Beshear) said you couldn’t go to church for Easter. Well, the courts found that that does violate our first amendment right of freedom of association and the freedom of religion Andrew Cooperrider, Blended owner and petitioner

They were able to acquire more than enough support with sixty signatures. The petition is now in the hands of the Kentucky House of Representatives committee for consideration.

Several community members in Ashland, Kentucky say they do not agree with the petition. Many believe the governor had the best intentions during the pandemic.

He’s trying to do the best he can and trying to save as many lives as he can. Ron Lindsey, Ashland resident

We also reached out to several area restaurant owners and some say they are all for the petition. but others refused to comment.

The Kentucky House of Representatives committee will look over the alleged accusations and will determine what actions, if any, should be taken.

