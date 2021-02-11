Kentucky adds more vaccination sites as COVID-19 numbers continue to drop

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state is adding 156 new vaccine sites across the Bluegrass State. 10 of these will be at Kroger store locations, including two in Ashland, and 15 will be at Walmart store locations. The state will also be adding 125 federal pharmacy program sites at Walgreens and Good Neighbor independent pharmacies. For a full list of these locations, visit the state’s COVID-19 vaccine website.

The governor also says cases are continuing to decline in Kentucky, with 1,880 new cases reported as of Thursday, Feb. 11. He says this is the lowest number of new cases in at least for weeks. The newly reported cases for this week are also running lower than they were at this time last week. The Bluegrass State has recorded a total of 384,903 cases throughout the pandemic.

Beshear reported 36 new deaths in the state, bringing the total to 4,211 Kentuckians who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The state’s positivity rate is currently at 7.08%, the lowest the rate has been since Nov. 6, according to Beshear. Hospitalization numbers in the state have also stopped increasing and have begun to stabilize, a step in moving towards bringing that number down, the governor says.

The governor says at least 45,451 people in the state have recovered from the virus and 497,256 have been vaccinated.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Current Incidence Rate map for Feb. 11, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: The Kentucky Department for Public Health)

The number of red counties in the state’s Current Incidence Rate are continuing to drop, with 93 listed in the red as of Thursday, Feb. 11. The state has 24 counties, including Carter County in our region in orange, and two counties, including Elliot County in our region, in yellow. Robertson County is the only county in green on the map.