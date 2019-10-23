Breaking News
Charleston Police search for man suspected of robbing the elderly

Kentucky AG announces 2 drug-related settlements

Kentucky
Posted: / Updated:
Andy Beshear_1531143077248.jpg.jpg

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s attorney general has announced two separate settlements totaling nearly $40 million that involve a drug company and a drug distributor.

Attorney General Andy Beshear said Wednesday his office has secured a $17 million settlement with Bayer Corp. over claims it misled women about risks associated with its birth control drugs, Yasmin and Yaz.

The settlement resolves a 2013 lawsuit. Bayer did not admit liability as part of the settlement.

Beshear says about $10 million of the settlement will be available for lawmakers to appropriate next year. The rest will go to the state’s investigation costs and litigation fees.

Beshear’s office has recovered $22.7 million in state and federal Medicaid dollars in a settlement with a pharmaceutical distributor over marketing and promotion of Suboxone – used in treating opioid dependence.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events