Kentucky AG: New position to help prosecute violent crimes

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Kentucky’s attorney general has appointed a former commonwealth attorney to fill a new position to assist in prosecuting cases involving violent crimes and capital offenses.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron says Thomas Lockridge has been appointed to the position within the Prosecutors Advisory Council. Lockridge will assist prosecutors and law enforcement in prosecuting the cases.

Cameron says cases involving capital offenses and other violent crimes are “incredibly complex.” He says he hopes his office’s resource prosecutor can work alongside prosecutors and law enforcement to ensure they have every tool to successfully investigate and prosecute such cases.