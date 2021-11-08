Kentucky animal shelter says it’s weeks away from closing, needs community’s help

LOUISA, KY (WOWK) — An animal shelter in the Bluegrass State has fallen on tough times, and they’re worried about keeping their doors open.

Open Arms Animal Shelter in Louisa Kentucky takes in 800 to 1000 cats and dogs each year. However, after the past couple of months brought hardship, shelter officials are desperately asking for the communities help.

“The shelter is all that is here to protect the animals and to help the animals. If we shut down, there’s nothing for the animals,” says Kimberly Perry, president of the Lawrence County Humane Society.

After what Perry calls a “perfect storm” of higher bills—to the tune of around $6,300 dollars in vet bills and around $2,800 dollars in heating and cooling system repairs—along with more animals being admitted to the shelter and lower donations, the future of the facility is in jeopardy.

“We’ve muddled through and we’ve kept our heads above water but it’s getting harder and harder to do so, especially when you have unexpected expenses,” Perry says.

According to Perry, the shelter has been there for over 25 years.

“We know what we’re doing and we know what it takes to operate…We’ve actually cut out any fat, any excess of anything we could do without, we’ve already cut all of that…We just had so many hit at one time it’s just impossible, it’s just impossible for us to pay all of that,” Perry says.

Perry says the shelter will need around $15,000 dollars to cover all of their expenses and keep their doors open. She says they could be just weeks away from their doors closing if they aren’t able to get assistance.

Residents of Lawrence County say losing the shelter would be a big loss to the community.

“We’ve had dire straits like everybody else with COVID and such but the animals, which I have four of myself, they have to have a place to take care of ’em and I’m sure the community’s not aware of the growing need for animals to be taken care of,” says Phil Pigmon of Louisa.

“If we disappear, that’s gone. That county will continue to pick up animals and what they will do with them, I can’t say,” Perry says.

For more information on the shelter or how you can get involved, visit their Facebook page here, or call them at: (606) 673-4509 or after hours (606) 638-0512.

You can also email them at: potterperry41230@yahoo.com.

