Kentucky announces 54 new cases of COVID-19, 14 additional deaths

Kentucky
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says 54 new cases of the coronavirus and 14 additional deaths have been confirmed in Kentucky, bringing the state’s total to 1,008 cases and 59 deaths. He asks Kentuckians to light there homes green in memory of those who have died from the virus.

Beshear also says today, April 6, 2020, marks one month since the virus has been in Kentucky. He also announced a program to start using cabins in state parks as quarantine areas for first responders who need a place to stay while awaiting test results if they become exposed to the virus.

Beshear also announced that this week is National Public Health Week and thanked those working in public health for their work fighting against the virus and working to slow the spread.

The governor gave a call to action listing PPE equipment needed to minimize exposure to the virus for those on the frontlines:

  • N95 Face Masks/Respirators
  • P100, PAPR, PAPR parts
  • Face Shields
  • Latex Free Gloves
  • Oxygen Concentrators
  • Procedural or Surgical Masks
  • Disposable Gowns, Foot Covers or Surgical Caps

