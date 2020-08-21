Kentucky approved for federal unemployment funds

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky’s application for additional federal aid money has been accepted.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state has been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Lost Wages Program to give $400 to claimants seeking unemployment insurance due to the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has caused the loss of millions of jobs across the nation, and unfortunately Kentucky is no exception,” Beshear said. “I am committed to fighting for every dollar to help our people survive this global pandemic and our workforce return to full strength.”

The governor says about 80,000 Kentuckians who are unemployed or partially unemployed due to the pandemic and received at least $100 a week of unemployment benefits for the weeks of July 26 through Aug. 15 to receive an additional $400 payment.

Beshear says the payment will apply to all programs including traditional UI, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and the extended benefits programs.The Governor noted the federal government originally provided an additional $600 to those facing job loss. That program ended without a replacement by the U.S. Congress. Then on Aug. 8, President Donald Trump signed a memorandum seeking to extend some additional benefits to Americans whose jobs have been harmed or eliminated by the global pandemic.

Reconfiguring the computer systems to pay the $400 will take about two weeks while the application is approved, according to the governor. He says the payments will not be available until early September.

