Kentucky archdiocese to be led by bishop who fought against racism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Louisiana bishop who has led efforts against racism was named on Tuesday as the archbishop for the Archdiocese of Louisville in Kentucky.

The Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre has served as bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux since 2013. His appointment was announced by Pope Francis.

A statement from the Archdiocese of Louisville said Fabre serves as the chair of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism and led the writing of the U.S. Bishops’ most recent pastoral letter on racism.

Fabre succeeds Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz, who has served in the role since 2007. Kurtz sent a resignation letter to Pope Francis last year when he turned 75.