Kentucky Attorney General investigate mining companies & payroll bonds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WOWK) – Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says he wants to know why Kentucky’s Labor Cabinet failed to require the Blackjewel Mine Operator to post a bond guaranteeing its payroll as required by state law.

Beshear says Blackjewel should have had a bond covering the payroll of its workers for four weeks, but it didn’t. When the Harlan County Operator filed for bankruptcy in July, hundreds of miners in four states were left with bouncing payroll checks. Many of them showed up outside the federal bankruptcy court last week demanding their money.

Beshear says his office will review a list of companies which have mining permits issued in the past five years to make sure they all have filed the required payroll bond. There’s no time frame on when that investigation will be completed.