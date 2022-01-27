Kentucky bill aims to crack down on ‘porch pirates’

Vendors and delivery companies offer plenty of options to help customers deter package theft. (Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Kentucky lawmakers have taken a step toward imposing tougher penalties for stealing packages left on porches by commercial delivery carriers.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced a measure to update the theft of mail statute. Democratic Sen. David Yates says his bill would close a loophole. The goal is to crack down on “porch pirates” who snatch packages left near front doors.

Under the measure, the felony theft of mail offense would be expanded to include packages delivered by such commercial carriers as Amazon, UPS and FedEx. The law now only applies to deliveries by the U.S. Postal Service.