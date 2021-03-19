Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Kentucky bill criminalizing taunts against police stalls

Kentucky

by: Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A protester holds up a painting of Breonna Taylor during a rally on the one year anniversary of her death at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — A bill that would make it a crime to taunt a police officer in Kentucky has stalled in the state’s House of Representatives and appears unlikely to pass.

The fate of a proposal to ban no-knock warrants statewide is less certain more than one year after the police killing of Breonna Taylor. A partial ban on no-knock warrants passed the Kentucky Senate last month, but two representatives have proposed amendments that some warn would nullify the bill.

GOP Senate President Robert Stivers has said there is a chance Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear would sign it into law if a bipartisan consensus is met.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS