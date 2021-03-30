Kentucky bill seeks COVID liability shield for businesses

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have cobbled together a bill to shield businesses and health care facilities from coronavirus-related lawsuits.
The bill advanced Tuesday as lawmakers hurried to finish work before ending this year’s session.
The revamped liability protection measure cleared the House on a 70-27 vote.
The bill returns to the Senate. Both chambers are dominated by Republicans. They are mindful that they won’t have a chance to override any gubernatorial vetoes of bills passed in the final two days of the session.
The pandemic-related bill was among several proposals being considered on the final day of the 30-day legislative session.
