Kentucky bill seeks COVID liability shield for businesses

Kentucky Senator Karen Berg, left, speaks with Sen. Morgan McGarvey during the last day of the state session at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have cobbled together a bill to shield businesses and health care facilities from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

The bill advanced Tuesday as lawmakers hurried to finish work before ending this year’s session.

The revamped liability protection measure cleared the House on a 70-27 vote.

The bill returns to the Senate. Both chambers are dominated by Republicans. They are mindful that they won’t have a chance to override any gubernatorial vetoes of bills passed in the final two days of the session.

The pandemic-related bill was among several proposals being considered on the final day of the 30-day legislative session.