FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Supporters of legalizing sports betting in Kentucky are mounting a late-session push. They won bipartisan backing Wednesday as the measure cleared a House committee.

The bill has more hurdles to clear in the final days of the legislative session. Similar measures died in prior years. But a leading supporter, Rep. Adam Koenig, is sounding hopeful the outcome could be different this year.

He says the measure would regulate an activity that already exists. He points to estimates that millions are wagered illegally on sports every year in Kentucky.

The bill drew opposition from The Family Foundation, which opposes expanded gambling.