Kentucky bill would make intimidating sports officials a crime

Kentucky

by: BRUCE SCHREINER, Associated Press

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – A Kentucky House panel has advanced a bill to create a misdemeanor crime for intimidating sports officials.

If the legislation becomes law, offenders could face up to a year in jail for threatening to injure a sports official or damage a referee’s property. It also would apply to actions intended to “substantially harm” an official’s business or financial interests.

The bill won approval Wednesday from the House Judiciary Committee. It advances to the full House. Republican Rep. David Hale says the abuse that officials are putting up with has caused a shortage of people willing to do the job.

