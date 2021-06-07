Kentucky Blood Center encourages people to donate blood during time of need



PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — People have the opportunity to give back to their communities in need by donating blood.

The Kentucky Blood Center Bloodmobile held a blood drive outside King’s Daughter’s Medical Center Ohio, on Monday, June 7.

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and to encourage people to donate, they are providing more than just your typical treats.

Each person who donated Monday received a free Texas Roadhouse appetizer, a hat and was given the opportunity to have their name entered for a chance to win a new car.

The hospital said that with the pandemic there has been a decrease in donations. With the warmer weather and more people going on vacations, people are making less time to donate.

“I believe that it’s important to donate because it’s the people in your community,” said Carrie Bennet with King’s Daughter’s Medical Center. “It’s your neighbors. It’s the people that you go to church with. It’s your community. It’s just not even helping a stranger, you’re helping those around you.”



The Kentucky Blood Center Bloodmobile will continue to hold blood drives all summer and their Toyota giveaway opportunity will continue until September 11th.