BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There will be more at stake than just a trip to Omaha when Kentucky and LSU battle this weekend at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The governors of Louisiana and Kentucky are making a wager on the outcome of the Super Regional matchup. On Friday, Gov. Edwards called out Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Twitter.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Edwards said, “Hey @GovAndyBeshear, LSU is ready to host the Wildcats for the Super Regional. How about a friendly wager? On the off chance Kentucky wins, I will send you some delicious Louisiana seafood. When @LSUbaseball wins, you send me some Kentucky bourbon. What do you say?”

Gov. Bashear responded with this tweet, “I accept, @LouisianaGov! I can’t wait to celebrate @UkBaseball’s win over a plate of delicious seafood. I’ll go ahead and send you some of our world-famous Kentucky bourbon so we can toast to the #CATS together.”

Game 1 of the Baton Rouge Super Regional is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.