BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There will be more at stake than just a trip to Omaha when Kentucky and LSU battle this weekend at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
The governors of Louisiana and Kentucky are making a wager on the outcome of the Super Regional matchup. On Friday, Gov. Edwards called out Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Twitter.
Edwards said, “Hey @GovAndyBeshear, LSU is ready to host the Wildcats for the Super Regional. How about a friendly wager? On the off chance Kentucky wins, I will send you some delicious Louisiana seafood. When @LSUbaseball wins, you send me some Kentucky bourbon. What do you say?”
Gov. Bashear responded with this tweet, “I accept, @LouisianaGov! I can’t wait to celebrate @UkBaseball’s win over a plate of delicious seafood. I’ll go ahead and send you some of our world-famous Kentucky bourbon so we can toast to the #CATS together.”
Game 1 of the Baton Rouge Super Regional is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.