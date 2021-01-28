Kentucky breaks record of single-day announced COVID-19 deaths

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is reporting a record number of COVID-19 deaths in the Bluegrass State.
He says while this is the highest number of deaths announced within a single day, some are Kentuckians who have died within the past weeks and their deaths have now been officially confirmed as COVID-19 related. The state has now recorded 3,611 deaths due to COVID-19.
The governor said 2,947 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, bringing the state to a total of 355,877 cases. Beshear says while the new cases are still high, they are trending down from where they have been in recent weeks, with today’s cases being one of the lowest numbers reported on a Thursday in four weeks. Hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator patients are also going down.
Beshear says the state’s positivity rate is also continuing to drop, currently at 9.04%, the fourth straight day under 10%. At least 42,684 Kentuckians have recovered.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.