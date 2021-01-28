Kentucky breaks record of single-day announced COVID-19 deaths

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is reporting a record number of COVID-19 deaths in the Bluegrass State.

He says while this is the highest number of deaths announced within a single day, some are Kentuckians who have died within the past weeks and their deaths have now been officially confirmed as COVID-19 related. The state has now recorded 3,611 deaths due to COVID-19.

The governor said 2,947 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, bringing the state to a total of 355,877 cases. Beshear says while the new cases are still high, they are trending down from where they have been in recent weeks, with today’s cases being one of the lowest numbers reported on a Thursday in four weeks. Hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator patients are also going down.

Beshear says the state’s positivity rate is also continuing to drop, currently at 9.04%, the fourth straight day under 10%. At least 42,684 Kentuckians have recovered.