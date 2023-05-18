KENTUCKY (WOWK) – The Bluegrass State has broken a record with a historic low in unemployment.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement on Thursday, May 18, 2023. According to the governor, the current percentage for unemployment in the state as at 3.7% – the lowest it has ever been in the Commonwealth.

The governor’s office says the state has added nearly 46,000 jobs since 2020.

“What it means is not only do we have a booming economy, not only is our fiscal house in order, but what it also means is that the pensions of every teacher, firefighter, police officer, social worker – you name it – are safer than they have been in decades,” Beshear said.

Beshear says this historic unemployment low has been an effort years in the making.