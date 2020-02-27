Kentucky camping season begins in March

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Parks’ camping season opens Mar. 13 at all 30 Kentucky State Park campgrounds, which includes about 2,300 campsites across the state.

“Our state parks are treasured by thousands of Kentucky families, including mine,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I hope to see Team Kentucky outside and having fun this year – stay safe and keep exploring!”

Park sites will remain open through mid-November and a few remain open during winter months. However, John James Audubon State Park’s campground will stay closed this year due to work on a nearby dam.

Several campgrounds will see some upgrades this year, according to the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet. Carr Creek State Park will get new electrical upgrades, General Burnside Island State Park is getting electric and sewer upgrades and some sites at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park’s campground are being re-designed to better accommodate campers.

“One of the most popular recreational activities at Kentucky State Parks every year is camping,” said Parks Commissioner Robert Conway. “We’re making some improvements at several campgrounds that our guests will like.”

All state park campgrounds have water and electric services with dump stations or sewer hookups, along with picnic tables and fire rings at each improved site, and bathhouses. The cabinet says primitive sites are also available.

For more information on the campgrounds, visit Kentucky State Parks’ website.

