VERSAILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — An iconic central Kentucky landmark has a new owner.

The Kentucky Castle in Versailles was sold on Aug. 28 for $19 million.

According to the Woodford County PVA, the 53-acre property was sold to TKC Hospitality Group, a company headed by Wes Henderson, the co-founder of Angel’s Envy Bourbon.

The Kentucky Castle was sold to its previous owners, Castle Ventures, in 2017 for $8.7 million and transformed into a restaurant, hotel, and wedding venue.

It is unclear at this time what plans the new owners have for the future.