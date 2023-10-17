HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Ahead of the gubernatorial elections, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has put together a voter’s guide for Kentucky citizens.

Officials say the Kentucky Chamber asked each candidate in the 2023 governor’s race, Democratic Governor Andy Beshear and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, to share their visions for success for each area of Kentucky’s Winning Strategy, the Chamber’s new plan for talent attraction, business growth and workforce development. The Chamber says using this plan, candidates detailed their stance on issues critical to the business community including tax reform, health care, workforce, economic development and more.

Officials say as a non-partisan organization, the Kentucky Chamber does not endorse in statewide races, but this voter’s guide is intended to provide Kentuckians the information they need before heading to the polls on November 7.

People can view and download the guide below.