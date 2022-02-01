All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
Kentucky chief justice pushes higher pay for judicial branch workers

Kentucky

by: BRUCE SCHREINER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky’s chief justice has begun his closing arguments in a long-running quest to win a substantial pay raise for judicial workers.

Chief Justice John Minton Junior presented his plan to lawmakers for a $10,000 salary increase for full-time judicial employees and a $5,000 raise for part-time workers. It would apply to all judicial employees as well as elected justices, judges and circuit court clerks.

Minton testified Tuesday before a House committee. Minton isn’t seeking reelection.

He says turnover among judicial branch employees is at an “alarming” rate. He says salaries for Kentucky judges have sunk to the bottom nationally.

