LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington childcare site director is facing charges in connection with the rape and sexual assault of a child that allegedly happened in May.

Wieser was employed as the site director at One Parent Scholar House, an organization that assists single parents in completing postsecondary education by providing affordable housing and child care, according to a release from the Community Action Council (CAC).

In an interview with Lexington police, the 4-year-old victim stated that the alleged offenses occurred in Wieser’s office at her school.

Wieser denied the allegations to Lexington police, according to the arrest citation.

Adam Wieser, 27, was arrested Friday on the following charges:

First-degree rape, victim under 12 years of age

First-degree sexual assault, victim under 12 years of age

The CAC said in a news release that Wieser was immediately removed from his position as the site director, and authorities were notified of the allegations against him. He is no longer affiliated with the CAC and is not permitted on any of its properties.

Following an investigation, the CAC was notified of the criminal charges brought against Wieser when he was arrested on Friday.

“The Community Action Council considers the safety and security of its Head Start students its top priority,” the CAC said.

Wieser was arrested and booked at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.