Kentucky clinic given OK to apply for abortion license

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky officials are inviting a Planned Parenthood clinic to apply for a license to perform abortions.

Procedures at the Louisville clinic had been halted under Kentucky’s previous governor, Matt Bevin, in early 2016. If Planned Parenthood’s license is approved for the Louisville clinic, it would become only the second abortion provider in the state.

Bevin and the Republican-controlled General Assembly had moved in recent years to enact restrictions on abortions. But Bevin lost his reelection bid to Democrat Andy Beshear in November.

Beshear, who supports abortion rights, took office on Dec. 10.

