Kentucky company’s new respirator to aid healthcare workers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a safety and personal protective equipment developer is manufacturing a new respirator to help front-line healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Demand for respirators has skyrocketed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The machines provide clean, breathable air to workers treating patients with the virus. Cynthiana-based Bullard says the new respirator is designed to be more comfortable and make it easier for the workers to better communicate.

The respirators were built with “all-day use” in mind, to be worn around the shoulders instead of the waist, said Bullard director of product development Landon.

