Kentucky company’s new respirator to aid healthcare workers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a safety and personal protective equipment developer is manufacturing a new respirator to help front-line healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Demand for respirators has skyrocketed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The machines provide clean, breathable air to workers treating patients with the virus. Cynthiana-based Bullard says the new respirator is designed to be more comfortable and make it easier for the workers to better communicate.
The respirators were built with “all-day use” in mind, to be worn around the shoulders instead of the waist, said Bullard director of product development Landon.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.