Kentucky company’s new respirator to aid healthcare workers

FILE – In this Friday, May 8, 2020 file photo, a respiratory therapist pulls on a second mask over her N95 mask before adding a face shield as she gets ready to go into a patient’s room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in Seattle. Medical providers may soon return to using one medical N95 mask per patient, a practice that was suspended during the pandemic due to deadly supply shortages. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a safety and personal protective equipment developer is manufacturing a new respirator to help front-line healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Demand for respirators has skyrocketed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The machines provide clean, breathable air to workers treating patients with the virus. Cynthiana-based Bullard says the new respirator is designed to be more comfortable and make it easier for the workers to better communicate.

The respirators were built with “all-day use” in mind, to be worn around the shoulders instead of the waist, said Bullard director of product development Landon.