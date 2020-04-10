Kentucky confirms 242 new cases, 11 additional deaths

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirms 242 new COVID-19 cases – the state’s largest single-day total – and 11 additional deaths in the state as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9, bringing the state’s totals to 1,693 positive cases and 90 deaths. Beshear is asking Kentuckians to once again light their homes green in memory of those who have died from the virus.

The governor also says 464 Kentuckians have been reported as recovered from the coronavirus.

Gov. Beshear also thanked religious leaders around the state for refraining from hosting in-person services to protect their members, keeping them Healthy at Home. Beshear says he is also allowing license plates numbers of vehicles at large gatherings of any type this weekend to be reported to the health department, and those involved will be ordered to quarantine for 14 days.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories