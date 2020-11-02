Kentucky confirms highest Monday total of COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says COVID-19 cases in Kentucky continue to increase, confirming the highest number of cases reported on a Monday.

Beshear says of the last seven days, five have had the highest daily totals recorded for that given weekday.

The governor also confirmed three more Kentuckians have died due to the virus, including a healthcare worker from Whitley County. The Bluegrass State has reported COVID-19 related 1,492 deaths throughout the pandemic.

“What we’re dealing with right now is avoidable loss,” Beshear said.

Beshear confirmed 1,032 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state to a total of 109,670 cases since the virus was first reported in Kentucky.

“How quickly we’ve gone from 100,000 to almost 110,000,” Beshear said, referring to Wednesday, Oct. 28. when the state surpassed 100,000 cases. The state had surpassed 90,000 cases just seven days prior on Oct. 21.

The governor says of the state’s active cases 988 Kentuckians are hospitalized, 270 are in the ICU and 142 are on a ventilator. Health officials have conducted 2,076,257 COVID-19 tests, with a current positivity rate of 6.25%, the highest positivity rate since June 1, according to the governor. Beshear says at least 18,516 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Beshear urged counties in Red to follow the state’s Red Zone Reduction Recommendations to limit further spread of the virus. Those recommendations include: