Kentucky confirms seven new COVID-19 deaths

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says seven additional Kentuckians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in the state to 1,249.

As of 5 p.m., Oct. 10, the governor confirmed 1,002 new COVID-19 cases in the Bluegrass State, bringing the state to 79,445 total cases. He says 108 of the new cases are children 18 years old and younger, and the youngest three are all three months old.

“It’s past time for us to get back to the behaviors that we know curb the spread of this virus,” Beshear said. “It’s time to buckle down and treat this thing like the deadly disease that it is.”

The state has administered at least 1,650,148 COVID-19 tests with a positivity rate of 4.16%. The governor’s office says at least 13,539 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.