Kentucky coronavirus death toll tops 500

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 120 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in the state as of today, June 15, 2020, bringing the state’s totals to 12,647 positive cases, 321 of which are probable, and 505 deaths, two of which are probable.

He said 85 new cases and one death were recorded Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 500 deaths as of Sunday, June 14.

The governor again asks Kentuckians to light their homes green this evening and ring bells at 10 a.m. in memory of those who have died from the virus.

“It lets people know they are not alone in a time that is incredibly difficult,” Beshear said.

He says 325,065 tests have been conducted across the state and 3,416 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. Beshear says he also believes there are additional recoveries that have not been officially reported.

The governor encourages people to continue practicing CDC and state health official guidelines such as following social distancing and wearing masks. He also says anyone who has been at gatherings or demonstrations should consider being tested for the virus as a precaution.

