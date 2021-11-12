Kentucky councilman removed after using racial slur

SALYERSVILLE, KY (AP) — A City Council in eastern Kentucky has removed a member for using a racial slur during a meeting. News outlets report the Salyersville City Council voted Wednesday to remove Colin Ray Jackson, who used the slur at an Oct. 18 meeting.

Mayor Pete Shepherd says he sought advice from the League of Cities and he asked Jackson to resign, but he refused. Jackson called it a “slip of the tongue” and said he didn’t mean to offend anyone.

The council voted unanimously to remove Jackson for misconduct.