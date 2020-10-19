Kentucky COVID-19 cases continue to rise

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the Bluegrass State is continuing to report rising numbers of COVID-19.

The governor reports 647 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths as of 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. He says this is the largest number of new cases reported on a Monday. The state has reported 88,247 total cases and 1,326 total deaths since the pandemic began. Of the new cases, Beshear says 81 are children 18 years old or younger, and the youngest is four months old.

“This is our highest number of cases that we’ve ever seen on a Monday,” said Beshear. “At a time when we need cases to be going down, when more people are going to be going inside, when our kids are going back or will be back in school, we need to do better. If we want to keep doing some of the activities that we’re doing now, we need to keep doing better.”

The state has conducted 1,819,333 total COVID-19 tests with a current positivity rate of 4.97%. At least 17,229 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.