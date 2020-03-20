Kentucky COVID-19 cases rise to 63; bourbon distillers to make hand sanitizer

FILE – In this Feb. 28, 2020 file photo, rows of hand sanitizer are seen empty at a Walgreens in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on hand sanitizer, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, file)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) -Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says there are now 63 confirmed cases in the state, and he expects the number to rise with increased testing.

He called for Kentuckians to show compassion for those who contract the virus. Beshear also asked school superintendents statewide to extend school closures until April 20th.

Kentucky bourbon distillers are also now making hand sanitizer to help fight the shortage caused by the outbreak. Beshear also says there’s a call from businesses to donate industrial-grade respirators for health professionals and first responders.

