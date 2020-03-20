Kentucky COVID-19 cases rise to 63; bourbon distillers to make hand sanitizer

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) -Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says there are now 63 confirmed cases in the state, and he expects the number to rise with increased testing.
He called for Kentuckians to show compassion for those who contract the virus. Beshear also asked school superintendents statewide to extend school closures until April 20th.
Kentucky bourbon distillers are also now making hand sanitizer to help fight the shortage caused by the outbreak. Beshear also says there’s a call from businesses to donate industrial-grade respirators for health professionals and first responders.
