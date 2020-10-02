Kentucky COVID-19 cases top 70,000

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY, (WOWK) – For the third day this week, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is reporting more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the Bluegrass State, bringing the state to more than 70,000 cases.

As of 4 p.m. Oct. 2, the governor confirmed 1,039 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths. State health officials have reported at least 70,727 cases and 1,197 deaths throughout the pandemic. Beshear says the new cases include 151 children 18-years-old or younger. The youngest of which is only five days old.

“The situation is getting very dangerous in Kentucky. If you care about your economy, if you care about getting your kids into school, if you care about the lives of those around you, put on your mask,” said Gov. Beshear. “Socially distance; wash your hands; follow the rules. We’ve got to be Team Kentucky right now. We need your help and I know you’re going to come through.”

As of Friday, the state has performed 1,507,046 COVID-19 tests with a current positivity rate of 4.30%. At least 12,041 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

