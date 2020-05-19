Kentucky COVID-19 cases top 8,000; state’s testing capacity continues to increase

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirms 164 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths in the Bluegrass State, bringing the state’s totals to 8,069 positive cases and 366 deaths. Beshear again asks people across the state to light their homes green in memory of those who have died from the virus and as a sign of compassion for their loved ones.

The state has tested a total of 153,800 residents, and 2,826 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness. The governor says the state’s testing capacity is again increasing as starting Friday Kentucky’s partnership with Walmart will expand with several new permanent locations including Ashland, Pikeville, Bowling Green, Richmond, Paducah, London, Leitchfield and Bardstown.

Beshear is urging Kentuckians to be cautious as Memorial Day weekend approaches. Dr. Steven Stack reminds people that the virus is still present and still spreads easily, asking people to take the necessary precautions such as wearing face masks, hosting the gathering outside, avoiding sharing food and drinks, frequent hand washing, having available hand sanitizer and staying socially distanced to avoid spreading the virus and creating a potential new spike.

The governor also announced educational and cultural activities such as museums, outdoor attractions, aquariums, libraries and distilleries will be able to reopen beginning June 8. He says more guidelines including capacity limitations will be available at a later date.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories