Kentucky COVID-19 deaths edge toward 3,000

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Nearly 3,000 Kentuckians have died due to COVID-19 since the outbreak started.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has reported the state’s fourth-highest number of new COVID-19 cases and third-highest day of new COVID-19 deaths.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, Gov. Beshear confirmed 47 deaths related to the virus, bringing the state’s death total to 2,991.
Beshear also reported 4,560 new cases; a new total of 313,282 COVID-19 cases have been reported. There are 1,702 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, with 403 in the ICU and 225 patients on ventilators.
The COVID-19 positivity rate in 12.29%.
39,723 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
