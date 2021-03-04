Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate continues decline

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state’s positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to drop, reported at 4.45% Thursday, March 4. That percentage is down from the 4.6% reported Wednesday.

The governor confirmed 1,068 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 additional deaths, bringing the Bluegrass State to 408,440 total cases and 4,732 deaths throughout the pandemic.

As of Thursday, Beshear’s office says 645 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19. 172 of those patients are in the ICU and 92 are on ventilators.

Of the state’s 120 counties, 25 remain in red on the Kentucky’s Current Incidence rate map, including three counties in our region, Lawrence, 33.6%; Martin, 33.2%; and Pike, 26.4%.