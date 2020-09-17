Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate continues to drop

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped again and remains below 4% for the third straight day, currently listed at 3.82%.

“It means that we have significant testing going on. It means our positivity rate is going down, which is a good thing,” said Gov. Beshear. “But remember, it’s not because we are testing folks that we do better, it’s because of our actions. It’s because of social distancing, it’s because of wearing a mask. We believe that mask mandate is working and without it our numbers and our positivity rate would go up.”

At his semi-daily press briefing, Beshear confirmed 628 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths in the Bluegrass State. 76 of the newly reported cases were from children 18 and younger, 14 of which were ages 5 and under. The youngest was only 2 months old, according to the governor.

State health officials say Kentucky has reported 59,370 cases of the virus and 1,093 deaths since the pandemic began.

The governor says the state has now surpassed 1.1 million COVID-19 tests at a total of 1,101,279 tests performed throughout the state. At least 11,109 Kentuckians are reported recovered from the virus.

